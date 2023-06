Hays went 2-for-4 with one double, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Royals.

Hays' 357-foot shot came on the first pitch of the game, while he added a double in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old is having a career year at the dish, hitting safely in six of his last seven games, and over his last 30 games has hit a pristine .318 with three home runs and 15 RBI. His .306 batting average is good for fourth-best in the American League,