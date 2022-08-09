Hays went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.
This was Hays' second homer since the start of July, though he's dealt with wrist and oblique injuries over the last month-plus. He started out well this season, but those injury issues have likely contributed to a lackluster .207/.267/.326 slash line across his last 25 contests. The outfielder has slashed .261/.318/.438 for the season while adding 13 long balls, 48 RBI, 50 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in 97 games.