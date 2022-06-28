Hays went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.
Hays' fourth-inning blast stretched the Orioles lead to 7-0. He's been productive in his last six games, going 10-for-25 (.400) with seven extra-base hits, eight RBI and five runs scored. The outfielder continues to establish himself as a solid fantasy contributor with a .287/.345/.489 slash line, 11 homers, 45 RBI, 39 runs scored and a stolen base in 70 contests. He's added 19 doubles and a triple this year, though his power is likely to be more of a benefit than his limited speed.