Hays went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.

Hays was elevated to the leadoff spot with Gunnar Henderson (illness) scratched from the lineup. This was Hays' fifth multi-hit effort in his last six games, a span in which he's gone 12-for-25 (.480) with a home run and three doubles. The outfielder continues to play a starring role for the Orioles, slashing .320/.360/.515 with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 38 runs scored, 19 doubles, two triples and two stolen bases through 65 games this season.