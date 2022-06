Hays went 2-for-5 with a three-RBI double in a 6-2 win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Hays cashed in three insurance runs with a bases-loaded double off reliever Jose Ruiz in the seventh. He also singled in the ninth to make it a solid two-hit night. The 26-year-old is on pace for a career-best season and is now slashing .288/.345/.485 on the year while batting in the heart of the Orioles lineup.