Voth (2-1) gave up three earned runs over five innings and picked up the win in Saturday's victory over the Pirates. He allowed six hits, struck out five batters and walked one.

Voth has proven to be quite the pickup, posting a 3.19 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB over 36.2 innings since the Orioles claimed him off waivers from the Nationals in early June. His next start is projected to be on the road either in Boston or Tampa, depending on if the Orioles need to adjust their rotation next week.