Voth struck out one in a perfect inning of relief during Sunday's 8-3 win over the Giants.

Voth made his last appearance versus Cleveland in a bulk relief role, but Baltimore is skipping his turn in the rotation thanks to days off last Thursday and this Monday. This was his first scoreless outing in his last four appearances. Voth has been more effective as a reliever, and he may still follow an opener in his next game, which is tentatively scheduled to come over the weekend at home versus the Royals. As such, Sunday's appearance seems to be just to keep him on schedule. He has a 4.55 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 29.2 innings.