Voth (3-1) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over the Rays.

Voth cruised through five shutout frames before coughing up a two-run shot to Randy Arozarena in the sixth. The 30-year-old righty has been much better as a starter than a reliever this season; he posted an 8.51 ERA in 23 relief appearances and he's now sporting a 3.22 ERA in nine starts. On the year, Voth owns a 59:18 K:BB with a 5.34 ERA through 60.2 frames. He's projected to face the Cubs at home next week.