Voth (elbow) resumed throwing Monday on flat ground, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Voth entered into a rest and treatment period when he hit the 15-day injured list in mid-June due to elbow discomfort, but he's on the right track again and could perhaps return to the Orioles' bullpen before the All-Star break. He had registered a 4.94 ERA and 31:14 K:BB across 31 innings of relief prior to the IL stint.