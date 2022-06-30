Voth (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk over three innings against the Mariners. He struck out two.

Voth was pressed into starting duty recently and pitched well enough in his appearances July 19 and 24 to stick around in the rotation. He's not stretched out enough to provide much length, however, and he still has a 7.34 ERA for the season even with this decent run of late. Voth could transition back to the bullpen when Kyle Bradish (shoulder) is ready to return.