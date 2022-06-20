Voth allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four in 2.2 innings during Sunday's win over the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision.

The right-hander's first 22 appearances of the season came out of the bullpen, but he started Sunday's matchup on short notice after Jordan Lyles (illness) was a late scratch. Voth stepped up to the task by tossing 41 pitches while allowing just four baserunners over 2.2 innings. If Lyles recovers from his stomach virus in time to make his next start, Voth will likely return to a bullpen role.