Phillips cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Phillips was cast off the Orioles' 40-man roster Sunday but will remain in the organization after he went unclaimed on waivers. He's slashed just .144/.217/.249 with five homers, 22 runs, 15 RBI and seven stolen bases over 83 major-league games this year but will attempt to sort things out in the minors.
