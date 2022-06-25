Baker struck out one in 1.1 perfect innings to earn a hold in Friday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Baker has yet to post more than three consecutive scoreless outings this season. The mixed results have continued in June, where he's posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across eight innings. For the season, the right-hander has a 5.34 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 27:11 K:BB, 2-3 record, two holds and a blown save threw 28.2 innings. He'll likely remain in mostly low-leverage assignments, especially since few other Orioles relievers have struggled in 2022.