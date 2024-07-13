Povich (1-4) took the loss Friday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

It was certainly a step in the right direction for Povich after he surrendered eight runs in just one inning against Oakland in his last outing. However, the left-hander's struggles with command continued Friday, as he issued five walks, matching a season high, en route to his third loss in his last four starts. Overall, Povich sports a 6.27 ERA with a 1.55 WHIP and 24:18 K:BB through his first 33 innings in the majors. He's tentatively lined up to face the Marlins on the road in his next start following the All-Star break.