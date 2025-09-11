Povich did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

After giving up a two-out run in the first inning, Povich managed to hold Pittsburgh to just one additional tally over his final 4.2 frames, which came on an Alexander Canario homer in the third. It's been an up-and-down year overall for Povich, though he's posted a respectable 4.43 ERA in his last eight appearances (40.2 innings) while striking out 45 in that span. Povich is tentatively in line to face the White Sox on the road his next time out.