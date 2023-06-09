Irvin will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday to start against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Irvin has made four appearances (three starts) this season with Baltimore with limited success. He holds a 10.38 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in the majors through 13 innings, but his Triple-A numbers (3.21 ERA and 1.05 WHIP) are much more reassuring. Irvin will have the benefit of facing a Royals lineup that ranks 27th in team OPS this year, but his shaky history makes him a risky fantasy play.