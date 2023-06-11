Irvin (1-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on six hits across 5.1 innings in a 6-1 victory over the Royals. He struck out five and didn't issue a walk.

Irvin posted an ugly 10.66 ERA across three starts (12.2 innings) before being optioned to Triple-A in mid-April. He was recalled briefly in mid-May but made just one bullpen appearance before being sent down again. The left-hander was performing well in the minors, so he got another chance at the big-league level Saturday and looked sharp, albeit versus the Royals' lackluster offense. Given the strong outing, Irvin figures to get another turn in the Orioles' rotation and is slated pitch again during the opener of a three-game weekend set at Wrigley Field.