Johnson will start in center field and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Mariners.

Johnson will cover center field for a second straight game after he started and went 0-for-2 in his Orioles debut in Wednesday's 4-3 win. With Colton Cowser (concussion) and Tyler O'Neill (wrist) on the injured list and the Orioles having received little production in the outfield from the likes of Dylan Carlson, Greg Allen and Ryan Noda of late, Johnson could get the chance to play regularly.