Herrera cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Orioles' alternate training site Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Herrera was designated for assignment Tuesday after spending a week in the majors, and he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 26-year-old slashed .248/.330/.501 with 24 home runs and 64 RBI with Triple-A Syracuse last season.
