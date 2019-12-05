Play

Herrera signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Herrera spent 2019 with Triple-A Syracuse, but he opted out of his deal in September after recording a .831 OPS with 24 home runs over 117 games. The 25-year-old has appeared in the majors in three seasons, but has failed to make much of an impact during his opportunities. If he has success in the Orioles' minor-league system, it wouldn't be surprising to see Herrera spend some time with the major-league club in 2020.

