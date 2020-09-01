site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-dilson-herrera-contract-selected-by-orioles | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Dilson Herrera: Contract selected by Orioles
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 1, 2020
at
6:09 pm ET 1 min read
Herrera's contract was selected by the Orioles on Tuesday.
Herrera has yet to make his season debut and hit just .184/.268/.414 in 97 plate appearances for the Reds in 2018, his most recent big-league campaign, striking out at a 40.2 percent clip. He'll give the Orioles some added infield depth but is unlikely to feature too frequently.
More News
06/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/05/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
09/01/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
07/06/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
07/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
03/12/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read