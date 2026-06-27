Orioles' Dylan Beavers: Joins team Saturday

Beavers (oblique) is in Baltimore before Saturday's matchup against Washington after playing in six rehab games, and he could soon be activated from the injured list, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Beavers, who was placed on the injured list May 13 with a right oblique strain, is feeling good and appears on the cusp of being reinstated. The 24-year-old is going through a workout Saturday after participating in six rehab games, which could be the final hurdle before activation. Prior to hitting the IL, Beavers slashed .243/.331/.369 with two homers and 12 RBI in 119 plate appearances.