The Orioles selected Beavers' contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

A top prospect in the Orioles' farm system, Beavers will make his MLB debut if he gets into a game. The 23-year-old has put together an outstanding .304/.420/.515 slash line at Norfolk to go along with 18 homers and 23 stolen bases. The outfielder should have a chance at regular playing time while Tyler O'Neill (wrist) is on the shelf. Greg Allen was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.