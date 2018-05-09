Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Pitiful performance Tuesday

Bundy (1-5) earned the loss Tuesday by allowing seven runs on five hits and two walks while not recording an out in the 15-7 loss to Kansas City.

Bundy put forth one of the worst performances by a pitcher in the modern era, allowing four home runs over seven batters without recording an out and managing to do so with only 28 pitches. The 25-year-old has collapsed like a dying star over his last three outings, having allowed 22 runs (19 earned) on 23 hits (nine home runs) across nine innings. Bundy started the season with a fantastic 1.42 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 31.2 innings -- with 40 strikeouts and only one home run allowed -- but has recently looked like a completely different pitcher.