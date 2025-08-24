Carlson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Carlson is out of the lineup for the third game in a row and looks to have moved into a reserve role while Jeremiah Jackson and Dylan Beavers have been prioritized ahead of him at the corner-outfield spots. Though Carlson had begun to show some signs of life at the plate by going 9-for-27 (.333 average) with two home runs and a 5:8 BB:K over his last nine games, he's slashing just .206/.262/.344 over 195 plate appearances for Baltimore on the season.