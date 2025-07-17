Bradfield was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Chesapeake on Thursday with a right hamstring strain, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Hamstring problems have been an issue for Bradfield all season, as he missed more than a month early in the year with a left hamstring injury and tweaked his right hamstring in late June. Now dealing with his second right hamstring injury within the past month, the 23-year-old speedster will be sidelined for at least another week.