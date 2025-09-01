The Orioles promoted Bradfield from Double-A Chesapeake to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Bradfield will spend the final three weeks of the season at the highest level of the minors after slashing .269/.393/.386 with two home runs and 26 steals in 50 games at Double-A. He missed a month with a strained left hamstring in April and another month with a right hamstring strain in July. Bradfield is one of the better defensive center fielders in the minors and can cause havoc on the bases, but his offensive gains at Double-A were marginal, as his .117 ISO was a small step up from his .109 ISO at the level in 2024. While he doesn't offer much power, Bradfield controls the strike zone well (0.86 BB/K) and could get on base enough to play regularly in the big leagues within a season or two.