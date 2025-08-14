Bradfield (hamstring) has gone 3-for-10 with a home run, two stolen bases and three RBI in two games since being reinstated from Double-A Chesapeake's 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Bradfield was shelved for just under a month due to a right hamstring strain, marking his second IL stint of the season after he previously missed time in April and May due to an injury to his other hamstring. The outfielder was cleared to rejoin Chesapeake after he went 3-for-15 with two stolen bases and a 1:6 BB:K over a four-game rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen.