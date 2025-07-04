Rodriguez (lat) threw 25 pitches (including fastballs and breaking balls) in a bullpen session Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez reported that he's now thrown a few bullpens at full intensity, though it remains unclear when he'll be able to advance to facing live hitters. The right-hander was diagnosed with a lat strain in late April after he had already begun the campaign on the IL due to right elbow inflammation. It remains unlikely that Rodriguez will be able to rejoin Baltimore's rotation earlier than August.