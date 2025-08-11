Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Undergoes elbow surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez underwent a successful right elbow debridement to remove a bone spur Monday, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
He's done for the remainder of the season, but Rodriguez hopes to be ready to throw off a mound early on in the offseason and report to spring training without restrictions. The right-hander has not pitched in the majors since July 2024 due to myriad arm problems.
More News
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Expects to have normal offseason•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Set for surgery, out for season•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Surgery being considered•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Seeking opinions on injured elbow•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Undergoing imaging on elbow•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Shut down again•