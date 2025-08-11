default-cbs-image
Rodriguez underwent a successful right elbow debridement to remove a bone spur Monday, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

He's done for the remainder of the season, but Rodriguez hopes to be ready to throw off a mound early on in the offseason and report to spring training without restrictions. The right-hander has not pitched in the majors since July 2024 due to myriad arm problems.

