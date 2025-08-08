The Orioles signed Allen to a major-league contract Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Allen was released by the Cubs earlier in August, but he'll get a fresh start and a chance to see his first MLB action since 2023 in Baltimore. The 32-year-old switch-hitter slashed .271/.358/.438 with six homers and 12 steals in 234 plate appearances with Triple-A Iowa this season. He'll likely serve as a depth piece rather than a starting lineup regular.