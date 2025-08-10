Allen will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Athletics.

After going 0-for-6 while making starts in center field in the first two contests of the series, Allen will slide over to left Sunday while Dylan Carlson rests and while Jordyn Adams enters the lineup in center. Allen looks set to receive a look as a near-everyday player in the Baltimore outfield while Colton Cowser (concussion) and Tyler O'Neill (wrist) are both on the injured list.