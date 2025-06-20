Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Getting breather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Henderson isn't part of the starting nine for the first time since June 6, resting for the series opener against New York. Luis Vazquez will bat ninth and fill in at shortstop.
More News
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Sizzling to begin June•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Racks up three hits, steal in win•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Getting Friday off•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Smacks eighth homer in win•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Delivering strong month of May•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Leaves yard again Sunday•