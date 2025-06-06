default-cbs-image
Henderson isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Henderson will get a breather during Friday's series opener after going 3-for-13 with a homer and five strikeouts during Baltimore's last series against the Mariners. Jorge Mateo will fill the vacancy at shortstop and bat ninth.

