Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Getting Friday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Henderson will get a breather during Friday's series opener after going 3-for-13 with a homer and five strikeouts during Baltimore's last series against the Mariners. Jorge Mateo will fill the vacancy at shortstop and bat ninth.
More News
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Smacks eighth homer in win•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Delivering strong month of May•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Leaves yard again Sunday•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Homers, triples in victory•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Belts solo shot in Tuesday's loss•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Homers in win•