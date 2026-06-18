Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Opens scoring with homer

Henderson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

After opening June with no homers or RBI over 10 games, Henderson has two long balls and four RBI across his last five contests. The shortstop opened the scoring when he took George Kirby deep in the third inning. Henderson is batting .225 with a .713 OPS, 15 homers, 36 RBI, 40 runs scored, six stolen bases, 13 doubles and a triple over 74 contests this season. He's just two homers shy of his total from last year, but the rest of his numbers are level or a bit down compared to 2025.