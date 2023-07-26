Henderson (back) is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's tilt in Philadelphia, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Henderson was forced to depart Tuesday's loss to the Phillies with lower back discomfort. The Orioles are off Thursday, so it makes sense to hold the rookie out of this one and hope he's ready to go Friday versus the Yankees. Jorge Mateo is at shortstop Wednesday.
