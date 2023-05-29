Henderson is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Guardians, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Henderson will take a seat as the Orioles face off with left-hander Logan Allen on Monday. The 21-year-old has struggled to find his stride this season, batting just .200 over 145 at-bats, though he is seeing the ball a little better recently, batting .267 over his last 14 contests. Righty bat Ramon Urias will draw the start at third base and bat fifth in the series opener with Cleveland.