Henderson is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Guardians, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Henderson will take a seat as the Orioles face off with left-hander Logan Allen on Monday. The 21-year-old has struggled to find his stride this season, batting just .200 over 145 at-bats, though he is seeing the ball a little better recently, batting .267 over his last 14 contests. Righty bat Ramon Urias will draw the start at third base and bat fifth in the series opener with Cleveland.
More News
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Reaches three times in win•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Getting day off Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Swats fifth homer•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Absent from lineup•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Swats fourth homer•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Not in lineup Monday•