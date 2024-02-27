Henderson (oblique) will take batting practice Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Henderson has been hitting, but this will be the first time he's taken batting practice since he reported to camp with some left oblique discomfort. The young infielder's Grapefruit League debut looks to be right around the corner and could take place later this week, provided he continues to progress without incident.
