Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Working through slump
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 3-2 loss to Washington.
Henderson is mired in a deep power outage, but he was at least able to rip his second double of the month of May on Friday. The All-Star shortstop hasn't homered since April 26, which is a 16-game drought without a long ball. He's hitting a paltry .202 with 18 extra-base hits, 22 RBI, 23 runs scored and five stolen bases across 188 at-bats on the year.
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