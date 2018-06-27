Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Remains shut down
General manager Dan Duquette said Harvey will remain shut down as his shoulder "needs a little more time" to recover, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Harvey went in to get his shoulder examined by Dr. James Andrews, who determined that the 23-year-old will need to take it easy for a bit longer before resuming a throwing program. The pitcher suffered the freak injury while diving to get out of the way of a foul ball in the team's dugout during a game earlier this month. Look for an update on his status in a couple weeks.
