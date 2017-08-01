Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Will be starting shortstop upon return from DL

Manager Buck Showalter said Hardy (wrist) will reclaim his role as the Orioles' starting shortstop upon his return from the 60-day disabled list, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

With the recent acquisition of Tim Beckham, Showalter quashed rumors about a potential timeshare at shortstop when Hardy returns from the disabled list. The bone in Hardy's wrist has apparently healed completely, so even though he hasn't returned to baseball activities yet, the Orioles' manager thinks he'll be ready to rejoin the big club when first eligible August 18.