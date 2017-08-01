Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Will be starting shortstop upon return from DL
Manager Buck Showalter said Hardy (wrist) will reclaim his role as the Orioles' starting shortstop upon his return from the 60-day disabled list, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
With the recent acquisition of Tim Beckham, Showalter quashed rumors about a potential timeshare at shortstop when Hardy returns from the disabled list. The bone in Hardy's wrist has apparently healed completely, so even though he hasn't returned to baseball activities yet, the Orioles' manager thinks he'll be ready to rejoin the big club when first eligible August 18.
More News
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Expects to be cleared by end of month•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Heals one of two broken bones•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Progressing from wrist and rib injury•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Won't resume activities until late July•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Tests reveal broken rib•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...