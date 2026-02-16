Holliday will have the cast on his surgically repaired right hand removed Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Holliday underwent surgery last week to have the fractured right hamate bone removed from his hand. He's able to field grounders (but not throw) and run in Orioles camp and is aiming to take live at-bats in three weeks. Holliday will begin the season on the injured list, but the goal is for it to be a brief stint.