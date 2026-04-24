Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Imaging returns clean
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holliday (wrist) said Friday that he underwent an MRI, CT scan and X-rays that came back clean and will be shut down from baseball activities for about a week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
It's encouraging news for the 22-year-old second baseman after he exited Tuesday's rehab game with Triple-A Norfolk due to right hand discomfort, which is the same hand in which he underwent surgery for a fractured hamate bone in February. The shutdown period and subsequent rehab assignment will likely extend Holliday's absence at least another few weeks, but he at least avoided a serious setback.
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