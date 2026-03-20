Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Progresses to live ABs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holliday (hand) took live batting practice Thursday with no issues and is doing so again Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The 22-year-old continues working his way back from surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his right hand, which he underwent in mid-February. Holliday won't be ready to join Baltimore for Opening Day, but he could begin a rehab assignment at the start of the Triple-A season.
More News
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Will take live at-bats this week•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Nearing return to batting practice•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Taking swings Thursday•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Cleared for throwing•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Cleared to field, swing one-handed•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Getting stitches removed Monday•