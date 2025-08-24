default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Holliday is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Holliday had started in each of the Orioles' last 22 games, so he's likely just receiving a routine day off as Baltimore wraps up its series with Houston. With Holliday on the bench, Luis Vazquez will pick up a start at second base.

More News