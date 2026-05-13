Jackson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Jackson will head to the bench for the series finale while the Orioles go with Blaze Alexander at second base, Weston Wilson at third base and Coby Mayo at designated hitter. The Orioles are holding Jackson out of the starting nine for the third time in four games while he's struggled to a .133/.161/.133 slash line to begin May.