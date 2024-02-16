Means (elbow) conceded Friday that it's unlikely he will be ready in time for Opening Day, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias revealed Thursday that Means is one month behind schedule as he rebounds from a left elbow flare-up last October. While it seems as though he's recovered from the elbow issue, Means simply needs time to be built back up before rejoining Baltimore's starting five. He'll join Kyle Bradish (elbow) on the IL, creating a pair of vacancies in the O's rotation.