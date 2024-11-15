Share Video

Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Friday that Mateo (elbow) might not be fully recovered for the start of spring training, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

It's a contradiction of what Elias said in October about Mateo's recovery from UCL reconstruction surgery on his left (non-throwing) elbow, although the revised timetable does not seem to be the result of a setback. Elias did add that he expected Mateo to be ready for close to a full 162-game schedule. Mateo is slated for a utility role with the Orioles in 2025.

