Orioles' Josh Walker: Quickly bounced from roster
RotoWire Staff
Walker was designated for assignment Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Walker re-signed with the Orioles on Tuesday but lost his roster spot shortly thereafter as Baltimore shuffled its roster. He'll now be subject to waivers.
