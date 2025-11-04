The Orioles re-signed Walker to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Walker was a waiver claim of the Orioles in August but didn't appear in any games for them down the stretch. The lefty reliever holds a career 6.59 ERA and 31:14 K:BB over 27.1 innings covering parts of three big-league seasons. Walker does not have minor-league options remaining, so he would have to be passed through waivers in order to be sent to the minors if he doesn't make the Opening Day roster.